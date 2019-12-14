This little boy in Chongqing #China is his mummy's big hero - he vented his anger at a car that sent his mum flying. 💕🇨🇳

Via South China Morning Post #ThursdayMotivation #Amazing pic.twitter.com/FugBOoM0Uq — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) December 12, 2019

A little boy from Chongqing, China has gone viral on social media after street CCTV footage captured him venting his anger by kicking a car that ha knocked down him and his mother. The two were on a zebra crossing when a car bumped into them, throwing them to the ground.

The boy’s response was...well, just read the tweets below.

Please keep that innocent, pure heart intact ❤️ — Charlotte Fernández (@csl_c) December 11, 2019

Oh my god... that was a sweet boy😭😭😭 — Awakening Protesters (@AwakeningHK) December 11, 2019

Hugs to the little hero. Take a bow — Arun! (@Yaavarumnalam) December 11, 2019

