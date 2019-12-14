Watch: Little boy is a hero after he and his mother are hit by a car
First he checked on his mother. Then he kicked the offending car.
A little boy from Chongqing, China has gone viral on social media after street CCTV footage captured him venting his anger by kicking a car that ha knocked down him and his mother. The two were on a zebra crossing when a car bumped into them, throwing them to the ground.
The boy’s response was...well, just read the tweets below.
Also watch
A mother’s quicksilver reflexes as her child falls through a fourth-floor railing