Police officer uses sign language and his own cash, to help deaf woman pic.twitter.com/ugYNek7OI1 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 13, 2019

A police officer in Los Angeles has garnered praise online for his response to a reported disturbance at an office of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Chief Highway Patrol Officer Parra Rodriguez arrived at the scene expecting a row, only to realise that he had to deal with a language barrier between a staff member and customer.

As seen in the video above, the officer proceeded to help a hearing-impaired woman get her ID using American Sign Language, translating between her and a staffer.

Later, when the woman realised she did not have enough cash for the identification fees, Rodriguez also offered his own money to cover the cost.

Also watch

Sign language interpreter steals the show for matching world’s fastest rapper word for word



Police officers and a group of children got into an epic snowball fight during a snowstorm

A sign-language national anthem from the NGO that will be hosting Geeta

Also read

Centre launches first Indian Sign Language Dictionary with 3,000 words in Hindi, English