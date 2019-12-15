When Johnny Mathis of Houston, Texas stepped out of the lift in his apartment block, he didn’t know he would soon be saving the life of his neighbour’s dog. CCTV footage of the dramatic incident, posted on social media by Mathis, shows the moments that led up to the rescue as well.

Mathis was exiting the lift as a woman with her dog on a leash was entering. However, the lift doors closed on the dog’s leash, leaving him outside. As the lift began to move, Mathis turned back just in time and rushed to the canine’s rescue.

Great job on the rescue. Irresponsible, lazy owner..... — Bill Waterbury (@billdubs) December 11, 2019

Nah this chick don't deserve no damn dog — Chonz (@_Chonz_) December 10, 2019

You sir are a hero.. pic.twitter.com/HCdsG6P6Ad — jarrodmcdaniel (@jarbear1000) December 11, 2019

God bless the man for being there — ۵ (@SiIlymel) December 11, 2019

Man props to you, you basically saved someone family member, I consider my dogs family 👏 bless you — JC (@EternalQuest27) December 11, 2019

How did she just walk into the lift expecting the dog to follow her in time lol — Soph (@SophieWhyman2) December 11, 2019

Also watch

Stray dog saves unsuspecting woman from being attacked and robbed on the street

Meet Bear the dog, who jumps into fires to rescue koalas

Dog thinks a girl is drowning and saves her in the most adorable way