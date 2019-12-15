Watch the dramatic moment a dog got his leash stuck in an elevator – but was swiftly rescued
A quick-thinking neighbour helped avert a serious accident.
When Johnny Mathis of Houston, Texas stepped out of the lift in his apartment block, he didn’t know he would soon be saving the life of his neighbour’s dog. CCTV footage of the dramatic incident, posted on social media by Mathis, shows the moments that led up to the rescue as well.
Mathis was exiting the lift as a woman with her dog on a leash was entering. However, the lift doors closed on the dog’s leash, leaving him outside. As the lift began to move, Mathis turned back just in time and rushed to the canine’s rescue.
Also watch
Stray dog saves unsuspecting woman from being attacked and robbed on the street
Meet Bear the dog, who jumps into fires to rescue koalas
Dog thinks a girl is drowning and saves her in the most adorable way