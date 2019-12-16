A citizen from Mizoram is overjoyed to discover that Modi Government is taking utmost care to preserve the linguistic, cultural & social identity of the North Eastern tribals, along with protecting the persecuted religious minorities of the neighbouring countries. #CAB2019 pic.twitter.com/SgPHEasJWk — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 12, 2019

Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal recently posted a video on Twitter in which a person is seen to be singing praises of the Citizenship Act. The video was recorded on December 10, a day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. In the description of the video, Goyal refers to the man as a “citizen from Mizoram”.

“I was thrilled to understand that the central government is taking so much care about north-eastern tribals and also the fact that they are making special provisions for the north-eastern region,” the person in the video said.

However, there is a catch here. The man who features in the video shared by Goyal is no ordinary “citizen from Mizoram” but Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hriata Chhangte. He fought the elections as an Independent candidate and joined the BJP later on. This was pointed out by Twitter handle @Mizohican.