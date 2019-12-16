Around the Web Watch: Scenes of violent police action on and around the Jamia Millia University campus Videos shot inside the university revealed horrifying scenes. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago दिल्ली के जामिया नगर के पास प्रदर्शन के दौरान कैसे, क्या हुआ?https://t.co/PaDnlQspZG(वीडियो: सत्यवान चौधरी/सदफ़ ख़ान)#JamiaProtest #JamiaMilia #CABPolitics pic.twitter.com/FNhBz8NwUM— BBC News Hindi (@BBCHindi) December 15, 2019 Spoke with a student inside Jamia who sent me this video along with other videos. He claimed that the students were stuck inside library with the library filled with tear gas smoke and they were having a difficult time breathing. And that some could finally get out of there. pic.twitter.com/1XaD9jPrdt— Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) December 15, 2019 Here is a video showing the police beating up students in what I'm told is the area in front of the Zakir Hussain library. Presumably earlier in the evening. pic.twitter.com/Pg40UvZcmN— Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) December 15, 2019 Video from inside a washroom at Jamia University in Delhi. One student with a smashed eye, another unconscious on the floor, mirrors smashed by @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi, stop the violence. pic.twitter.com/LU4ZL0sHP9— Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) December 15, 2019 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jamia Millia Islamia University Citizenship Act Protest Read Comments Print