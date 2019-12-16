Watch: Scenes from Delhi University where students were beaten up by the Delhi Police
Several universities across India have come out in solidarity against police assaults on New Delhi’s Jamia Millia University and on Aligarh Muslim University.
After Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University campuses were raided by the police on Sunday evening, similar incidents were reported from Delhi University on Monday morning. Videos of police officials running around with sticks and beating students in the Arts Faculty area of the Delhi University campus were posted on social media.
The students were allegedly beaten up after they began protesting against the Citizenship Act and the police crackdown in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University. Many DU students boycotted their exams scheduled for Monday, news agency PTI reported.