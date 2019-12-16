After Jamia, AMU, Nadwa college in Lucknow, police now cracks down on Delhi University. They are hauling up students at Arts Faculty, Delhi University. The students are protesting against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and standing in solidarity with #Jamia. pic.twitter.com/V5dC47l0uw — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) December 16, 2019

After Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University campuses were raided by the police on Sunday evening, similar incidents were reported from Delhi University on Monday morning. Videos of police officials running around with sticks and beating students in the Arts Faculty area of the Delhi University campus were posted on social media.

Now, police action at Delhi University. I was also held by the collar by a police personnel for recording a video. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/MXP9Oz5Lx7 — Kabir Upmanyu (@kabirupmanyu) December 16, 2019

The students were allegedly beaten up after they began protesting against the Citizenship Act and the police crackdown in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University. Many DU students boycotted their exams scheduled for Monday, news agency PTI reported.