Students of England’s Oxford University conducted a protest against India’s amended Citizenship Act on December 17. The protest was also attended by Gurmehar Kaur, an Indian student activist who is currently a student of the university.

At the protest, Kaur read out the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

Protestors at Oxford University also issued a statement in solidarity with the protesting students of India, The Hindu reported.

“The use of police force against students exercising their fundamental right to protest in university spaces and elsewhere is a direct attack on the foundations of a democratic society,” the statement said.