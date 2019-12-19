Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained in Bengaluru for participating in a protest against the Citizenship Act on Thursday morning.

Despite prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, residents of Bengaluru came out in large numbers to participate in nationwide protests against the controversial Act on Thursday. Thousands of people gathered outside city’s Town Hall and raised slogans against the Act that proposes religious discrimination.

“We are protesting non-violently. Why is the police detaining people?” Guha said right before a few policemen took him away.

“I feel sorry for the police. They are acting at the behest of their colonial masters. Why is that only Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states have this (Section 144)? This is totally wrong,” Guha added.