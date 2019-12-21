‘Goli maaro saalo ko’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra posts video of his ‘peaceful’ march supporting the CAA
‘If we can win in Parliament we can win on the streets too.’
BJP politician Kapil Mishra has posted a video of a march he led in support of the CAA, in which the prevailing slogan was ‘Goli maaro saalo ko’ (‘Shoot the [expletive deleted]’.) Mishra claimed that it was a peaceful demonstration in favour of the new Citizenship Act against which citizens are protesting across the country.
Mishra is a former AAP politician and Delhi MLA who was disqualified as a legislator, soon after which he joined the BJP.