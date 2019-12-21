हम भी सड़क पर उतर चुके हैं

कोई गलतफहमी ना पाले



संसद में जीतना आता हैं तो सड़क पर भी जीतना आता हैं



दिल्ली के हजारों युवाओं के साथ आज मैं भी सड़क पर हूँ



नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में युवाओं की शांतिपूर्ण मार्च#ISupportCAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/ecNjnZDwSf — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 20, 2019

BJP politician Kapil Mishra has posted a video of a march he led in support of the CAA, in which the prevailing slogan was ‘Goli maaro saalo ko’ (‘Shoot the [expletive deleted]’.) Mishra claimed that it was a peaceful demonstration in favour of the new Citizenship Act against which citizens are protesting across the country.

Mishra is a former AAP politician and Delhi MLA who was disqualified as a legislator, soon after which he joined the BJP.