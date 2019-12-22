A News18 reporter asked us are you Indian or not. pic.twitter.com/x7emD4fkws — Sameer Yasir (@sameeryasir) December 21, 2019

Three women have alleged that a reporter from television channel News18 asked them if they consider themselves Indian citizens. The women were furious over the questions posed by the journalist and were recorded on camera complaining to other media channels.

“How dare he ask us such questions,” the women commented. They also expressed their unhappiness at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement to the effect that “violent protestors can be identified by their clothes”.

“Because of his statement, we are feeling threatened and fearful because yes, we are the people who dress differently,” one of the women said.

