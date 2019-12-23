Play

One passenger was injured when cruise ships Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend collided while at the port in Cozumel, Mexico on December 20, CNN reported. A portion of Glory’s deck was crushed due to the collision.

The incident was described as an “allision” by the cruise company. “An allision is a nautical term used to describe when a moving ship collides with a stationary object, such as another ship”, the CNN report added.