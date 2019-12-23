Watch: The moment when two luxury cruise ships collided at a port in Mexico
The cruise company, however, described the incident as an ‘allision between the two ships’.
One passenger was injured when cruise ships Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend collided while at the port in Cozumel, Mexico on December 20, CNN reported. A portion of Glory’s deck was crushed due to the collision.
The incident was described as an “allision” by the cruise company. “An allision is a nautical term used to describe when a moving ship collides with a stationary object, such as another ship”, the CNN report added.