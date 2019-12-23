#Bengaluru: And even larger crowd at St. Johns Church road in Frazer Town right now.

#CAA_NRC_Protests



Video by @MeghanaSastrypic.twitter.com/16dWUZ9LTG — 𝕽𝖎𝖆𝖟 𝕬𝖍𝖒𝖊𝖉 (@karmariaz) December 23, 2019

Bengaluru and Chennai are seeing massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens on Monday, with people in tens of thousands, or more, taking to the streets of the two metropolitan cities.

Just outside the eidgah, roads unable to hold protestors against #CAA_NRC_Protest #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/c3yPegfo3C — Swithin Thomas (@SwithinThomas) December 23, 2019

Massive #CAA_NRC_Protest in Chennai led by DMK leader M K Stalin. #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/3ATSzJFlbP — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 23, 2019