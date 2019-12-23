Watch: Massive anti-Citizenship Act protests continue, this time in Bengaluru and Chennai
Both cities are seeing people in tens of thousands, or more, hitting the streets.
Bengaluru and Chennai are seeing massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens on Monday, with people in tens of thousands, or more, taking to the streets of the two metropolitan cities.
The Bengaluru protest was organised at Hazarath Khazi Mohammed Abdul Khuddus Sahib Eidgah on Bengaluru’s Miller Road, The News Minute reported.
In Chennai, the Citizenship Act protest was organised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s MK Stalin. The politician had on a previous occasion said that by supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Pattali Makkal Katchi “betrayed the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils”, a report by The News Minute said.