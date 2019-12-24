Play

A disturbing video of children gleefully parroting incendiary slogans at a BJP rally has surfaced on social media. Dressed in BJP caps, the children can be heard shouting, among other things, the slogan that now marks several pro-CAA rallies: “Goli maaro saalon ko”.

Along with the adults around them, the two young boys (whose faces have been blurred to protect their identities) caught on camera can be heard shouting several aggressive slogans, including anti-Muslim ones.