Mile Sur Mera Tumhara is a song and video from 1988, promoting national integrity and unity in diversity in India, which was broadcast widely on Doordarshan at the time. Now, a new remix (above) intercuts the original video with scenes of police violence and Citizenship Act protests to send out a powerful message.

Composed in 1988 by classical musician Bhimsen Joshi, and arranged by the “godfather of Indian jazz” Louis Banks, the original video featured a range of singers and celebrities to evoke its theme. The new version repeatedly stops the original song to depict scenes of violence in the wake of the Citizenship Act protests, but also ends on a note of hope.

