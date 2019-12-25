Viral Video Listen: Amjad Ali Khan plays ‘Jingle Bells’ on the sarod A Christmas classic on an instrument meant for Hindustani classical music. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Wish you all a Merry Christmas!! Christmas is a season of great joy: a time for remembering the past and hoping for the future. May the glorious message of peace and love fill you with joy during this wonderful season #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/IDckQnLMW4— Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) December 24, 2019 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Christmas Music Read Comments Print