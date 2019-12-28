Watch: Rahul Gandhi dances on stage alongside Chhattisgarh’s tribal dancers
The ex-president of the Indian National Congress was on stage during the Rashtriya Adivasi Mahotsav in Chhattisgarh.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen performing alongside Chhattisgarh’s tribal community, wearing traditional headgear and playing a drum, at the inauguration of the National Tribal Dance Festival on December 27. The three-day festival is taking place for the first time in Chhattisgarh, and includes over 1,300 participants.
According to reports, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Member of Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ahmad Patel, Motilal Vora, Ex-MP KC Venugopal, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also take part in the festival.