#WATCH Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes part in a traditional dance at the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/HpUvo4khGY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen performing alongside Chhattisgarh’s tribal community, wearing traditional headgear and playing a drum, at the inauguration of the National Tribal Dance Festival on December 27. The three-day festival is taking place for the first time in Chhattisgarh, and includes over 1,300 participants.

According to reports, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Member of Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ahmad Patel, Motilal Vora, Ex-MP KC Venugopal, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also take part in the festival.