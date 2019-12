What a wonderful gift for the people of Luvishe Village under Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district to experience snowfall after 37 years.



Indeed, Mother Nature have showered her blessings upon Nagaland this Christmas.@MyGovNagaland @tournagaland17 @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/X4bLB1APo1 — H. Khehovi (@Hkhehoviy) December 28, 2019

Snow in Nagaland is not exactly common, but parts of the state actually experienced snowfall earlier this week, The Indian Express reported. Four districts of the state – Zunheboto, Kiphire, Tuensang and Phek – had snowfall on December 26 and December 27.

Some reports claimed that it had snowed in Nagaland after almost four decades.