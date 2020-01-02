Watch: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s one-liner on nepotism in Bollywood is winning admiration
Film critic Rajeev Masand was holding one of his roundtables with newcomers among actors.
Actor Sidddhant Chaturvedi had a fitting reply to actor Ananya Panday’s defence of nepotism at film critic Rajeev Masand’s Newcomers Roundtable 2019. Chaturvedi’s comment is winning much admiration on social media.
“When people hate on me for nepotism, I am not going to shy away [from saying] that I am Chunky Pandey’s daughter...My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee with Karan...it is not as easy as people say it is. Everyone has their own journey,” Panday said during a discussion on nepotism in Bollywood.
Responding on her statement, Chaturvedi said, “The difference is that their [Bollywood offsprings’] struggles start where our dreams are fulfilled.”
Chaturvedi’s wit impressed many on social media.
Actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan also hit the headlines for raising issues like the Unnao rape case and the Citizenship Act during the discussion.
Here is the full show.