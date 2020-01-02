Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020

Actor Sidddhant Chaturvedi had a fitting reply to actor Ananya Panday’s defence of nepotism at film critic Rajeev Masand’s Newcomers Roundtable 2019. Chaturvedi’s comment is winning much admiration on social media.

“When people hate on me for nepotism, I am not going to shy away [from saying] that I am Chunky Pandey’s daughter...My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee with Karan...it is not as easy as people say it is. Everyone has their own journey,” Panday said during a discussion on nepotism in Bollywood.

Responding on her statement, Chaturvedi said, “The difference is that their [Bollywood offsprings’] struggles start where our dreams are fulfilled.”

Chaturvedi’s wit impressed many on social media.

#AnanyaPanday #SiddhantChaturvedi



Almost crying for 1:30 Just one liner.

mins in good english but

not making sense to

pic.twitter.com/KqvaXudQt7 — Harsh Panchal (@_hp321_) January 1, 2020

"Jahan hamare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai" - Siddhant Chaturvedi



pic.twitter.com/unZZTK9BPL — f. (@behindthecIock) January 1, 2020

Actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan also hit the headlines for raising issues like the Unnao rape case and the Citizenship Act during the discussion.

Forget Ananya Pandey's nepotism answer, Geetika Vidya did this on National TV.

pic.twitter.com/7qPeH4F3Z5 — RJK 🕸️ (@rahul_jk) January 1, 2020

Here is the full show.