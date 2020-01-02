Around the Web ‘Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’: Varun Grover’s viral NRC poem is now a song performed by Rahul Ram The poem has already become a slogan. Scroll Staff An hour ago Varun Grover’s Kaaghaz Nahi Dikhanyenge - against the CAA-NRC - set to tune and sung by Rahul Ram. @varungrover @AisiTaisiDemo pic.twitter.com/ACvccwxePy— Seema Chishti (@seemay) January 1, 2020 Also watch‘The NRC papers, we won’t show’: Varun Grover’s viral poem protesting against the NRC Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. National Register of Citizens Varun grover Read Comments Print