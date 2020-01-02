Ratna Pathak Shah four months before CAA even came into the picture. This is outright..loud.



In an interview with media organisation The Quint in August 2019, actor Ratna Pathak Shah had said that today’s younger Indian generation is the first to see “what it feels like to be misruled”. Almost four months later, a short clip of the interview has gone viral on social media. This is being seen as a prediction made by the actor about the student-led protests across India against the amended Citizenship Act.

In the interview, Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah discussed theatre, Bollywood, and politics. Their theatre group Motley had completed 40 years since the first play, Waiting for Godot.

Ratna Pathak Shah was commenting on communal disharmony when she made the statement. “Your generation is the first real generation that is feeling hopeless like the people felt just before Independence,” the actor told the host. “I have a feeling we will come out better.”

