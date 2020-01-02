#WATCH - A 20-year-old man sets his motorcycle on fire after being challaned by the Traffic Police in Delhi's Greater Kailash area. pic.twitter.com/D2UQeYIpbI — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 2, 2020

A 20-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on January 1 after he was fined for driving the two-wheeler without a helmet, news agency PTI reported.

The man has been identified as Vikas and is a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. According to the report, the motorcycle was seized after Vikas was found to be driving it without a helmet, following which he set it on fire. The man has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.