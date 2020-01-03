Tens of thousands of vacationers fled seaside towns on Australia’s east coast ahead of advancing bushfires, as military ships and helicopters began rescuing thousands more trapped by the blazes https://t.co/kJ6PVyCFoH pic.twitter.com/uSnHUcsAgg — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2020

Att least seven people have been killed in the latest bout of bushfires that have hit Australia’s coastal areas this week, BBC reported.

Forty-three homes in East Gippsland, Victoria were destroyed in the fire, while another 176 were destroyed in New South Wales, the report added. The smoke from the January 1 fires caused an orange tint in the skies of even faraway places.

Here are some videos of the destruction caused by the bushfires, and the rescue operations that followed.

🇦🇺 Fire and rescue crews battle raging blazes in #Australia as authorities launch a major operation to reach thousands of people stranded in seaside towns 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Kobtb4zB4Q — THE HERETIC (@admit2sin) January 1, 2020

The effort to rescue and feed thousands of people stuck in isolated towns in Victoria's fire-ravaged east has started. The military arrived in East Gippsland on Wednesday and helicopters and navy ships are helping get evacuees off the beach at Mallacoota. @cassiezervos #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/ceaHDx6Ym4 — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) January 2, 2020