Att least seven people have been killed in the latest bout of bushfires that have hit Australia’s coastal areas this week, BBC reported.

Forty-three homes in East Gippsland, Victoria were destroyed in the fire, while another 176 were destroyed in New South Wales, the report added. The smoke from the January 1 fires caused an orange tint in the skies of even faraway places.

Here are some videos of the destruction caused by the bushfires, and the rescue operations that followed.