Watch: Thousands flee their homes as Australia bushfires move towards the east coast
Even a firefighting crew had to take shelter in their vehicle ‘as the fire front passed through’.
Att least seven people have been killed in the latest bout of bushfires that have hit Australia’s coastal areas this week, BBC reported.
Forty-three homes in East Gippsland, Victoria were destroyed in the fire, while another 176 were destroyed in New South Wales, the report added. The smoke from the January 1 fires caused an orange tint in the skies of even faraway places.
Here are some videos of the destruction caused by the bushfires, and the rescue operations that followed.