Watch: Bizarre scenes from Jakarta’s devastating floods show fish swimming indoors
The torrential rainfall that caused flash floods and landslides is expected to continue till January 10.
Sudden and unexpected torrential rainfall in Jakarta, Indonesia, has led to severe flooding and landslides in the city. As of January 4, 2020 the death toll stood at 53, while more than 170,000 people continue to remain in temporary shelters.
Videos posted by affected residents in Jakarta (above and below) show horrific floods that have submerged and carried away cars, entered homes and, in some cases, left people chest-deep in water inside their houses.
Heavy rains are predicted to continue through to January 10, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management said in a statement Thursday, January 2.
The flooding has been the worst in the city in decades. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency measured 15 inches of rain at East Jakarta airport on January 1, making it the highest flood reading since 1996, Reuters reported.