US President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike in Baghdad that killed the Iranian Quds Force chief, Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3, 2020. Once the death was confirmed, Trump tweeted an image of the American flag with no explanation.

While in June 2019, Trump tweeted about having stepped back from conflict (cancelling a strike at the last minute), many are now speculating that the escalation of aggression, characterised by killing a top military leader, could mean that America intends to go to war with Iran.

Many believe this may be part of Trump’s re-election strategy. Ironically, in 2011 and in 2012, Trump had repeatedly claimed that Barack Obama, then the President of the US, would start a war with Iran in order to get re-elected.

The claim that starting a war with Iran would be Obama’s political ploy to win votes is now being shared widely on social media, and being called “awkward” in light of Trump’s recent action against Iran.

A CNN KFile review found Trump made the claims throughout 2011 and 2012 on radio and television appearances as well as in a since-deleted YouTube blog (above) and on Twitter.

He is simply playing an election drama! pic.twitter.com/b5FRbxYPlU — Prince Sultan (@IAmPrinceSultan) January 3, 2020

Also read

Here’s what an Iran-US conflict would mean for India



Iranian general killed in US airstrike was behind ‘terror plots as far as Delhi’, claims Trump



Kargil: Shia groups hold protest rally against killing of Iranian military officer by US