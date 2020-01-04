Watch: The angry mob that surrounded Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province
According to reports, the crowd was led by the family of a boy who allegedly abducted Jagjit Kaur, daughter of the Gurudwara’s pathi.
An angry mob surrounded the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara on January 3 (videos above and below), the site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, was born. The group was led by the family of a young man who had allegedly abducted a Sikh woman, believed to be the daughter of the “pathi” of the gurdwara.
India has condemned the violence at the shrine, calling upon the Government of Pakistan “to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community,” according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Pakistan has claimed that the “gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged.” In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office also added, “All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of ‘desecration and destruction’ and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous.”
