#WATCH An angry mob shouts anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab. Earlier stones were pelted at the Gurdwara led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of the Gurdwara's pathi. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/xyNkhsrhR9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

An angry mob surrounded the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara on January 3 (videos above and below), the site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, was born. The group was led by the family of a young man who had allegedly abducted a Sikh woman, believed to be the daughter of the “pathi” of the gurdwara.

Gurdwara at #NankanaSahib is under siege at the hands of a mob. @ImranKhanPTI you are rightly worried about persecution of the Muslim minority in #India but when on earth will our state wake up to the plight of minorities in #Pakistan? pic.twitter.com/cEtHsIlFX0 — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) January 3, 2020

India has condemned the violence at the shrine, calling upon the Government of Pakistan “to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community,” according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

#Breaking update ; We will not let any Sikh live in #NankanaSahib and will change its names to Ghulam-e-Mustafra, a local Muslim protestor. pic.twitter.com/R5hsbLvQ3Y — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) January 3, 2020

Pakistan has claimed that the “gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged.” In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office also added, “All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of ‘desecration and destruction’ and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous.”

Administration & police providing protection for Sikhs & Gurduara Sahibs in #NankanaSahib. In 2019, Pakistan had sharp increase in forced conversions, forced marriages & grooming, as per Mehdi Hasan, independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Plz address: @ShireenMazari1 pic.twitter.com/Wwvx0f6GyP — Harinder Singh | ਹਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@1Force) January 3, 2020

Also read

Nankana Sahib vandalism: India condemns incident, asks Pakistan to protect Sikh community



Nankana Sahib gurdwara not vandalised, claims Pakistan, says shrine is ‘untouched and undamaged’