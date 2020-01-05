Watch: In Hyderabad, tens of thousands fills the streets in protest against CAA, NRC
No incidents of violence were reported from the protest.
Hyderabad was flooded by a sea of protestors on Saturday when they took to the streets to peacefully march against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens. The protest was called the “million march” and was organised by Muslim and civil society organisations, news agency Reuters reported. Over one lakh protestors were reported to have joined the march.
The march took place despite a police warning that “permission had only been granted for a 1,000-strong gathering”.
Here are some more scenes from Saturday’s million march in Hyderabad.