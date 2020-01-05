Hyderabad was flooded by a sea of protestors on Saturday when they took to the streets to peacefully march against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens. The protest was called the “million march” and was organised by Muslim and civil society organisations, news agency Reuters reported. Over one lakh protestors were reported to have joined the march.

The march took place despite a police warning that “permission had only been granted for a 1,000-strong gathering”.

Here are some more scenes from Saturday’s million march in Hyderabad.

#Hyderabad- This has to be the largest gathering/protest, against #CAA_NRC, in Hyderabad (happened earlier today.) It was a peaceful protest. So,if you see any videos saying violence,stone pelting etc-nothing happened. It was a peaceful protest by people of the city. #CAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/0LgSFIMP3f — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) January 4, 2020

Ocean of people in Hyderabad during #MillionMarch against CAA.



This MASSIVE #CAA_NRC_Protest is ignored by mainstream media. #IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRC pic.twitter.com/e3lbW6uqEI — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) January 4, 2020