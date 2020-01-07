The first video appears @deepikapadukone emerges from #JNU Deepika Padukone YOU ROCK pic.twitter.com/uup36Lg0BL — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) January 7, 2020

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University was subject to violent attacks from a masked mob of outsiders on January 5. At a January 7 panel discussion and protest on the university campus, there was an unexpected attendee, in the form of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone.

She was seen standing solemnly alongside JNU Students’ Union president, Aishe Ghose, while chants of “Azaadi” and “Jai Bhim” rung from the surrounding crowds.

While many on social media are lauding Padukone’s show of solidarity with the students, an inevitable backlash has also begun.