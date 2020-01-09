JNU attacks: In colleges, universities, and outside, protests rage across the country
Shows of solidarity came from Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Dibrugarh, and beyond.
Students at St Stephen’s University, Delhi, boycotted classes to register their protest, and read the Preamble to the Constitution.
Chants of “Azaadi!” rang through the lawns at St Stephens, normally known to be a relatively apolitical campus.
Delhi University saw a peaceful march in large numbers, and had students from across the city joining in to protest against the CAA and NRC, along with a condemnation of the violence at JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.
While most students of Ashoka University, Haryana joined the Delhi University march, some protested on their own campus as well.
A huge gathering at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad saw a peaceful protest that included residents and students, and a chorus of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge.
Assam’s Dibrugarh University sported a black flag at the main entrance to register the students’ protest “against the barbarism upon JNU students,” as did the students of Cotton University.
Kolkata saw a students’ and citizens’ march that carried on well into the evening. Here, too, Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge was sung. Jadavpur University in Kolkata also saw a demonstration.
The National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, one of the country’s premier institutions for legal studies, also saw a protest in solidarity with JNU.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai saw a peaceful gathering as well, including a reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.
Similar demonstrations were held in Jaipur, Goa, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Itanagar, various parts of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and many more places.