Watch: Anmol Rodriguez is an acid attack survivor, and is using her struggle to inspire others
Twenty-three-year-old Rodriguez, part of the Likee Dreams initiative, says that self-love has been instrumental in her journey.
Also watch
Meet the 32-year old acid attack survivor who has had 90% of his face reconstructed
A group of brave acid attack survivors are rebuilding their lives by running a cafe in Agra
A Delhi based NGO is infusing love and hope back into the lives of acid attack survivors
Also read
‘What makes her so special?’: An acid attack survivor writes how a callous medical system failed her
Acid attacks are heartless and do not deserve clemency, says Supreme Court
When a crusader against acid attacks met victims for the first time in a Bengaluru hospital