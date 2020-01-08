Following the January 5 attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University by a masked mob, India has seen widespread protests from students, celebrities and other citizens.

Across the border in Lahore, Pakistan, demonstrations were held in solidarity with the students of India. Along with solidarity with JNU, posters at the Lahore protest also saw mentions of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, which were subject to police crackdowns during recent protests at their campuses.

The Lahore chapter of the Progressive Students’ Collective called for the protest, outside Lahore Press Club. The statement reads “The call for solidarity from JNU students and alumni has greatly resonated with the Progressive Students’ Collective and we have announced our unwavering support for our progressive counterparts in India.”

. @devikasmittal @JNUSUofficial Students in Lahore staged a protest demo in solidarity with #JNU Indian students and condemned the brutal lathi charge by Police on innocent students. #LahorePressClub pic.twitter.com/m25vXvM6lK — Faizan Ali Warraich (@FaizanWarraichh) January 8, 2020