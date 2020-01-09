Play 0:22 - 0:41 of this video shows the exchange.

In a slightly unexpected exchange between a nun and Pope Francis, Vatican City, the pope gave the nun a kiss on her cheek. Not before ensuring that she wouldn’t bite, though. “Stay calm! I will give you a kiss but you stay calm. Don’t bite!” said the pope, after she asked him for a kiss.

The incident took place on January 8, at the start of Francis’ weekly general audience. Upon receiving the kiss, the nun exclaimed “Grazie, Papa!” On New Year’s Eve, Francis, 83, made news when he angrily slapped a woman’s hand, after she yanked him towards herself in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Hours later, before starting his New Year’s speech, the pope apologised for smacking the woman’s hand. “We often lose patience,” he added. “So do I. I apologise for the poor example yesterday.”

