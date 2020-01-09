Jyoti Nivas College, Bengaluru, protests against CAA after students were heckled by BJP workers
The students held a largely silent protest.
After being reportedly heckled by the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, students of Bengaluru’s Jyoti Nivas College once again protested, this time in silence, with banner, against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on Thursday.
On Wednesday, BJP workers allegedly asked the students of the college to “go to Pakistan” after the students opposed a pro-CAA banner that was put up on the college walls, The Quint reported. Videos of the argument were widely circulated on social media.
Elsewhere in Bengaluru, students of St Joseph’s College held a demonstration in solidarity with the students of Jyoti Nivas College.