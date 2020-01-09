After last evening's incident in which students of Jyoti Nivas College students were threatned by pro CAA campaigners to sign a banner which the students refused, they took to the streets today for a silent protest.@XpressBengaluru @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/0rvOQoMiF5 — Meghana Sastry (@MeghanaSastry) January 9, 2020

After being reportedly heckled by the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, students of Bengaluru’s Jyoti Nivas College once again protested, this time in silence, with banner, against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on Thursday.

On Wednesday, BJP workers allegedly asked the students of the college to “go to Pakistan” after the students opposed a pro-CAA banner that was put up on the college walls, The Quint reported. Videos of the argument were widely circulated on social media.

A day after being heckled by BJP men, students of JNC college in #Bengaluru protest against #CAA_NRC_NPR close to their college. Heavy police presence around the students & cops recording everything. “They asked us to go to Pakistan,” a student present yest said @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/jvl1rkbx21 — Arpita Raj (@arpitaraj92) January 9, 2020

Students of Jyoti Nivas College who were threatned by pro CAA campaigners from the BJP to sign a banner took part in a silent protest. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/mpz7lnngpi — Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) January 9, 2020

JNC is a women’s college and is home to women of many ethnicities, specially north east students. Look at the way these BJP goons argue and try to force their ways on the students. Have some shame @BJP4Karnataka #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/EZ8ZjfejY9 — Cornbread Rebellia 🇮🇳 #AntiCAANPRNRC (@darthdevi) January 8, 2020

Elsewhere in Bengaluru, students of St Joseph’s College held a demonstration in solidarity with the students of Jyoti Nivas College.