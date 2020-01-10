A number of protestors in Chennai against the CAA, NRC and recent attacks on JNU students were detained and then held at Community Hall on Model School Road on Friday. According to eyewitness accounts, they were detained for a silent protest with placards at Valluvar Kottam.

While several detainees continued protesting inside the hall (above and below), chanting “Hum kaagaz nahi dikhayenge,” the remaining protestors formed a human chain outside the venue in silent demand for their release (below).

When the protestors were eventually released, about two hours later, they were met with loud cheers and applause (bottom).

Chennaiites form a human chain outside the community hall where police have detained protestors pic.twitter.com/iaZBhmThhY — ComeradKarthik (@ManasiKarthik) January 10, 2020

Pretests continue inside the community Hall where people have been detained pic.twitter.com/OFqksbaPk6 — ComeradKarthik (@ManasiKarthik) January 10, 2020

A video by Sharadha, one of the people detained. Close to hundred people have been detained by the Chennai police for protesting the CAA, yet the state can't quash the spirit of dissent. #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/cidxWXSroX — Kyalane Karthik (@kookykarthik) January 10, 2020

25 people have gathered outside the community hall where protestors against the CAA have been detained by the Chennai Police. Please join them if you can. The bigger the numbers, the more we can press on the cops to let them out soon. Photo Credits - Kasali Meeran #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/45rUGbzbGJ — Kyalane Karthik (@kookykarthik) January 10, 2020