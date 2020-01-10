CAA protest: Detainees in Chennai continue protesting while being held in a community hall
Fellow protestors formed a human chain outside, demanding their release.
A number of protestors in Chennai against the CAA, NRC and recent attacks on JNU students were detained and then held at Community Hall on Model School Road on Friday. According to eyewitness accounts, they were detained for a silent protest with placards at Valluvar Kottam.
While several detainees continued protesting inside the hall (above and below), chanting “Hum kaagaz nahi dikhayenge,” the remaining protestors formed a human chain outside the venue in silent demand for their release (below).
When the protestors were eventually released, about two hours later, they were met with loud cheers and applause (bottom).