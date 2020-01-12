SUCI protesters burn PM Modi's effigy near Raj Bhawan in protest against his visit to Kolkata pic.twitter.com/0fxL5vCV0s — Indrojit | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) January 11, 2020

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Kolkata on Saturday, the city erupted in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Demonstrations were held across the capital city with posters of “Go Back Modi” and black flags flashed at multiple locations. The protests continued even as the prime minister carried on with the events scheduled for his visit.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the prime minister on Saturday and asked him to reconsider the decision to implement the citizenship law.

Students protest and Go Back slogan raised by them for the PM over CAA and NRC in kolkata . pic.twitter.com/I1pO5Hf8Xs — Shabana@ANI (@ShabanaANI2) January 11, 2020

Students read out preamble of the Constitution in protest of the Naredra Modi’s visit to #Kolkata. #GobackModi #GoBackModiFromBengal pic.twitter.com/gp2hnPEn1d — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) January 11, 2020

Left workers using black baloons to protest PM Modi visit in Kolkata. @manogyaloiwal pic.twitter.com/pNXnuZvxXn — snehanshu shekhar (@snehanshus) January 11, 2020