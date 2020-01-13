"Will bury alive those who are against CAA"



U.P Minister Raghuraj Singh makes an insensitive comment at a public gathering pic.twitter.com/TLo8NKrNrX — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) January 12, 2020

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Singh has said that those who shout slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be “buried alive”. The comments were made during a public gathering to garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act in Aligarh on Sunday, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The minister was referring to slogans during the recent anti-Citizenship Act protests at Aligarh Muslim University. He also threatened those in opposition to the BJP leadership with consequences like arrest without bail.