‘Will bury alive those against Modi, Yogi’: Watch UP minister’s comments on protestors in Aligarh
‘We’ll arrest you and you will not get bail. Don’t play with your future.’
BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Singh has said that those who shout slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be “buried alive”. The comments were made during a public gathering to garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act in Aligarh on Sunday, Dainik Bhaskar reported.
The minister was referring to slogans during the recent anti-Citizenship Act protests at Aligarh Muslim University. He also threatened those in opposition to the BJP leadership with consequences like arrest without bail.