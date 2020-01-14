Around the Web Watch: This Indian dancer mimics Michael Jackson perfectly (but to Bollywood songs) He even calls himself ‘The King,’ after The King of Pop, whose iconic ‘moonwalking’ he has mastered. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/MJvBqUFLX5— Shash (@pokershash) January 12, 2020 Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by The King (@babajackson2019) on Jan 9, 2020 at 6:29am PST View this post on Instagram A post shared by The King (@babajackson2019) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:34pm PST View this post on Instagram A post shared by The King (@babajackson2019) on Jan 3, 2020 at 11:50pm PST Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TikTok Michael Jackson Bollywood Read Comments Print