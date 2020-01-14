For nearly four minutes, Bharatiya Janata Party member Kirit Somaiya responded to all questions posed to him by NDTV reporter Sohit Mishra with: “I have already answered that.”

Somaiya was visiting a school in Matunga, Mumbai, when the journalist attempted to ask questions on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, NDTV reported. On January 10, the BJP had organised an event at the school asking the students to “write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for the citizenship law”.

The Maharashtra government had issued a notice to the school about this, the report added. Following the notice, Somaiya visited the school on Monday and met the authorities.

In the video, the reporter asks the politician for his views on involving schoolchildren in politics, and if he thinks it is right to portray the protestors as “traitors”. Somaiya’s answer to all the questions stayed the same: “I have already told you that”.