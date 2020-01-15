Play

Toss A Coin To Your Witcher is a song from the hit Netflix fantasy show The Witcher, encapsulating the events of the show’s second episode. The song has acquired a viral status, with numerous covers (below) being posted by fans online, ranging from heavy metal, Russian choir, rap and eurobeat mixes, and trumpet covers to the inevitable ukulele and acoustic renditions.

While the song itself has an evocative, heroic tune, quintessential to most within-universe fantasy music, the show’s executive producer and show runner had a slightly different take. “The idea of the song is: Who creates the narrative, and who controls the narrative?” executive producer and screenwriter Lauren Hissrich told Business Insider.

“It’s something we see in our world all the time in the media. Whoever’s telling the story has the power. Jaskier has the power to tell the story that actually happened or tell the story that makes the Witcher seem like the hero and change his journey for the rest of the season,” said Hissrich.

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play