Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Amazon’ founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is currently visiting India. After arriving on Tuesday, January 14, one of the first things he did was visit the Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in Delhi. He was seen placing a bouquet of flowers upon the memorial, and paying respects, while sporting a Nehru jacket.

However, Amazon under Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has been under fire for work policies often termed “brutal”. It was in this context that many social media users responded sharply to the video Bezos posted of himself paying respects to Gandhi.

“In this, of all the countries in the world, possession of inordinate wealth by individuals should be held as a crime against Indian humanity.” Gandhi — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2020

I think Ghandi would have a few words to say to the richest man on the planet. And his cheapskate way of handling charity and the way Amazon treats its employees as human filth #JeffBezos — buy nothing day (@HansWor94958595) January 14, 2020

True his sweat shops are the worst. Don’t be a few minutes late you’ll be fired even if you call and let them know there was an accident. And what’s up with the cult numbering system? That’s just creepy. — WickedJoker (@w1ck3dj0k3r949) January 15, 2020

“And pay your employees dirt floor wages” — Wurmitz ↙️↙️↙️ (@Wurmitz) January 14, 2020

Ye sab bechna band krde Bezos pic.twitter.com/IFUEspdZC1 — Tempest (@ColdCigar) January 14, 2020

Nothing speaks to Ghandi's legacy like pushing for small business killing tariffs to prevent having to pay a single dime in taxes! #notariffsnotrump — Bow & Arrow (@bowandarrowwine) January 14, 2020

Also watch

Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world. Here’s what he predicted in 1999