Watch: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos visits India, gets trolled online as he visits Gandhi memorial
In India to attend a flagship event of his company’s, Bezos made Rajghat, New Delhi, his first stop.
Amazon’ founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is currently visiting India. After arriving on Tuesday, January 14, one of the first things he did was visit the Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in Delhi. He was seen placing a bouquet of flowers upon the memorial, and paying respects, while sporting a Nehru jacket.
However, Amazon under Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has been under fire for work policies often termed “brutal”. It was in this context that many social media users responded sharply to the video Bezos posted of himself paying respects to Gandhi.
