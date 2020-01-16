A sea of people is protesting at Mangalore, Karnataka against the CAA, NRC, and NPR.



People of India are reclaiming the republic.#CAA_NRCProtests #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/iLyLtSSMuu — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 15, 2020

Over two lakh people gathered at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Wednesday, NDTV reported. The protest was organised primarily by the Muslim Central Committee of the region, the report added.

Not only did hundreds of thousands travel overland, hundreds of people also arrived at the protest site in boats, journeying from Ullal to Adyar in Mangaluru. Social activists Harsh Mander and Kannan Gopinathan also participated in the protest.

In December 2019, two people were killed in police firing after an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Mangaluru.