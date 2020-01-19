Play

Twenty-year-old Saloni Gaur has become an internet star with her viral character “Nazma Aapi”. With videos on relevant social issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act, the debate around Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry, and Maharashtra politics, she and alter ego have been highly visible of late.

Nazma Aapi resonates with thousands of her followers spread across different social media platforms. Speaking to NDTV, Gaur explained how she started making videos that feature her as Nazma aapi. “In 2017, I wanted to post a video around the time of Eid, but I realised that doing it as myself will not be received very well,” she said. “That is when I decided to play a Muslim character. My brother and I discussed names, and we zeroed in on Nazma because we wanted it to be common.”

The hallmark of Gaur’s videos is that she adds a funny twist to them, which is quite popular with her viewers. “I want to serve people everything with a pinch of comedy, and they love it,” Gaur said. She also claimed that she has not received any hate comments so far, a rarity in these times.

Here are some more videos featuring “Nazma aapi”.

