Watch: ‘It’s not just the Muslims who are protesting’, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad
‘We are ready to put up a fight.’
Dalits, members of Other Backward Classes, and tribals – and not just Muslims – will be adversely affected by the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said after being released on bail.
Azad was arrested on December 21 on charges of instigating violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi. He was released on bail on Thursday.
“The government should stop lying that only Muslims are protesting,” Azad said to the media after his release. “All of us are protesting.”