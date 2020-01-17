“CAA NRC will impact Dalit OBC & Adivasis most, and not just Muslims. Govt is confusing by saying only Muslims are protesting“ says @BhimArmyChief Chandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/6ep9LOLpt7 — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) January 17, 2020

Dalits, members of Other Backward Classes, and tribals – and not just Muslims – will be adversely affected by the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said after being released on bail.

Azad was arrested on December 21 on charges of instigating violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi. He was released on bail on Thursday.

“The government should stop lying that only Muslims are protesting,” Azad said to the media after his release. “All of us are protesting.”