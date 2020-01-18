Play

British actor Derek Fowlds, best known for his role on BBC’s Yes Minister, died at the age of 82, at Royal United Hospital in Bath, United Kingdom on January 17, after suffering from pneumonia. After the deaths of Sir Nigel Hawthorne and Paul Eddington, Fowlds was the last of the three original Yes Minister stars.

Yes Minister was something of an instant classic when it came out in 1980 in Britain, and many revisit scenes from the show today as well. It was also a big hit in India, where it was shown on the state-run Doordarshan.

Here (above and below) are some of the funniest moments on the show in remembrance of Derek Fowlds, who played Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley to Minister (and later, Prime Minister) Jim Hacker.

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

