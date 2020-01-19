Karkardooma Court in Delhi: One of the two convicts in 2013 kidnapping and rape case of a 5-year-old girl in Gandhi Nagar, attacked journalists and tried to snatch their mobile phones also, while coming out from the court after hearing. https://t.co/gnGKiQcbN4 pic.twitter.com/fqb3qCvgqQ — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Two men were convicted for kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in 2013 by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court in New Delhi on Saturday. When being brought out of the court, one of the accused attacked journalists and also attempted to snatch their mobile phones, news agency ANI reported. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on January 30.