Caught on camera: Rape convict attempts to attack journalists and snatch their mobile phones
The incident took place outside Delhi’s Karkardooma court.
Two men were convicted for kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in 2013 by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court in New Delhi on Saturday. When being brought out of the court, one of the accused attacked journalists and also attempted to snatch their mobile phones, news agency ANI reported. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on January 30.