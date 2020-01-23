Watch | Addressing a BJP rally in Kanpur, Yogi Adityanath said the chanting of ‘azadi’ slogans by anti-CAA protesters was “deshdroh (treason)”, and his government would take “very strict action” against those raising it.https://t.co/whgnBaaaWi pic.twitter.com/Eisw5ZcC0u — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 23, 2020

At a rally in Kanpur on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that shouting “Azadi” slogans at protests amounts to sedition. “If anybody will raise slogans of azadi... it will amount to sedition and government will take very strict action,” Adityanath said, at the rally held in favour of the Citizenship Act. “It cannot be accepted. People cannot be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil.”

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, criminal cases have been filed against protestors participating in an indefinite sit-in at the city’s iconic clock tower. In the police complaints, more than 135 unidentified protesters have also been accused of “disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant”, “assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty”, reported The Hindu.

