‘Chanting slogans of azaadi amounts to sedition’: UP chief minister Adityanath at Kanpur rally
Adityanath said his government would take very strict action against those who shout the slogan.
At a rally in Kanpur on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that shouting “Azadi” slogans at protests amounts to sedition. “If anybody will raise slogans of azadi... it will amount to sedition and government will take very strict action,” Adityanath said, at the rally held in favour of the Citizenship Act. “It cannot be accepted. People cannot be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil.”
In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, criminal cases have been filed against protestors participating in an indefinite sit-in at the city’s iconic clock tower. In the police complaints, more than 135 unidentified protesters have also been accused of “disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant”, “assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty”, reported The Hindu.
Also read
CAA: Women being pushed to protest, they don’t know what amended law is about, says Adityanath
CAA: UP Police book Lucknow women protesters on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly