Researchers have recreated the voice of an Egyptian mummy, and it is spooky The 3,000-year-old Egyptian priest Neysamun's voice was mimicked by recreating most of its vocal tract using scanners, 3D printing and an electronic larynx. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Researchers say they've mimicked the voice of an Egyptian mummy by recreating some of its vocal tract.