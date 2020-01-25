Watch | PM Modi today shared the "secret of his radiance" with winners of children's #BraveryAwards, in Delhi for the #RepublicDay parade.

Read here https://t.co/FoDMllRC61 pic.twitter.com/m187R7z7CO — NDTV (@ndtv) January 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered some personalised skincare advice while addressing the winners of the National Children’s Bravery Awards ahead of Republic Day 2020 in Delhi.

Modi said he was once asked why his skin is radiant, and explained, “I sweat a lot throughout the day, and then I massage my face with the same sweat.” He also posed a question to the children, “Which of you here is drenched by sweat at least four times a day?”

