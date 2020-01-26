The Versova police have registered a non-cognisable offence against daughter of film actor #NaseeruddinShah actress #HeebaShah for allegedly assaulting two employees of a veterinary clinic. #naseeruddinshah_Shame_on_You #ShaheenBaghTruth #SidharthShukIa pic.twitter.com/ss4u6Kno6B — Rupeshkumar Gupta, #SidheSansadSe Host 🇮🇳 (@Rupeshkoomar) January 25, 2020

Actor Heeba Shah, daughter of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, has been accused of assaulting two employees of a veterinary clinic in Mumbai’s Versova on January 16, Mid-Day reported. A CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Versova Police have registered a non-cognisable offence against Heeba Shah.

According to the report, Shah had taken two cats for sterilisation to the Feline Foundation community veterinary clinic in Versova when she was asked to wait. Shah reportedly became aggressive after a few minutes of waiting. “Don’t you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats’ cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?” she was quoted as saying by Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of the Feline Foundation.

Defending herself, Shah admitted that she hit the employees of the clinic, but they started the fight.